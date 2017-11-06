Burning daylight until December 21st

While the opinions on daylight saving time and standard time vary, most can probably agree that if we're going to do it this way, at the very least we can enjoy the extra hour of sleep!

Now that the fall back has come and gone, the other reality sets in... fewer hours of daylight! The amount of daylight we see each day will get smaller and smaller until the winter solstice on December 21st.

Winter solstice: the day of the year that corresponds to the least amount of daylight.

So just how much daylight will we lose in Mid-Michigan? Well let's examine where we are now and we'll use Saginaw as a reference point using the information provided by the U.S. Naval Observatory.

For today, November 6th, our sunrise was at 7:18 AM, with a sunset time later today around 5:20 PM. This gives us 10 hours and 2 minutes of daylight. By the "shortest day" of the year on the 21st, we'll lose an hour and four minutes, with only 8 hours and 58 minutes of daylight.

Interestingly enough, our earliest sunset will actually occur before December 21st. The earliest sunset we'll see is 5:00 PM occurring first on December 3rd, with that sunset time repeating itself until December 15th.

Our latest sunrise? That will occur on January 1st, New Years Day of 2018, at 8:09 AM.

While the early darkness may throw you off a bit and may even bum you out, just remember, it could be worse! Our earliest sunset is 5:00 PM, but folks in Boston will see the sun go down as soon as 4:12 PM on December 3rd for their earliest sunset.

