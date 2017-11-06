Passerby spots overturned car on road, no one around

Someone called 911 after spotting a vehicle upside down in the road with no one around.

It happened on Nov. 5 at around 12:25 a.m. on Ubly Road near Cumber Road in Sanilac County’s Austin Township.

Sanilac County Deputies report a 1999 Saturn was southbound on Ubly Road when it went into the ditch, missing several trees, then hit a driveway embankment and overturned.

The car landed back on the roadway in the northbound lane of traffic.

Investigators didn’t find anyone in the area but later identified a 32-year-old Ubly man as the driver. According to him, he later went to Huron Medical Center in Bad Axe on his own for treatment.

The man’s name hasn’t been released. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

