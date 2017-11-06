Deputies: Alcohol factor in crash that sent 2 to hospital

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened on Nov. 5 at 3:10 a.m. on Maple Grove Road near Custer Road in Sanilac County’s Bridgehampton Township.

Deputies report that a 2000 GMC Jimmy was southbound on Maple Grove Road when it turned and went into the ditch just north of Custer Road.

The driver, a 25-year-old Carsonville man, and his passenger, a 22-year-old Sandusky woman were taken to Deckerville Community Hospital for possible injuries.

Their names have not been released pending charges in the case.

