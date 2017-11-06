Deputies: Alcohol factor in crash that sent 2 to hospital - WNEM TV 5

Deputies: Alcohol factor in crash that sent 2 to hospital

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened on Nov. 5 at 3:10 a.m. on Maple Grove Road near Custer Road in Sanilac County’s Bridgehampton Township.

Deputies report that a 2000 GMC Jimmy was southbound on Maple Grove Road when it turned and went into the ditch just north of Custer Road.

The driver, a 25-year-old Carsonville man, and his passenger, a 22-year-old Sandusky woman were taken to Deckerville Community Hospital for possible injuries.

Their names have not been released pending charges in the case.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.