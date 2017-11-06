U.S. Postal Service releases four new holiday stamps

The U.S. Postal Service has its new holiday stamps available.

The four new stamps are inspired by some of America’s favorite holiday songs such as “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” Silent Night,” and “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.”

They’re designed to be appealing as a group, as well as individually. Lyrics from each song highlight the individual stamps.

According to the USPS, the artist first sketched the artwork in pencil and then rendered it as a digital illustration, according to the USPS.

The Christmas Carols stamps are being issued as Forever stamps in booklets of 20, which include five in each design.

They cost 49 cents each.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.