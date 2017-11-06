Police identify MSU student fatally struck by car - WNEM TV 5

Police identify MSU student fatally struck by car

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
EAST LANSING, MI (AP) -

Police say a Michigan State University student who died after being struck by a car last week was from suburban Detroit.

The Lansing State Journal reports East Lansing police on Monday identified the student as 23-year-old Ki Wook Kim of Troy.

Police previously said the student was hit about 5:45 a.m. Friday and investigators believe that he was walking in a roadway in East Lansing at time. Department spokesman Lt. Chad Connelly didn't release additional details about the crash on Monday morning.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.