Police identify MSU student fatally struck by car

Police say a Michigan State University student who died after being struck by a car last week was from suburban Detroit.

The Lansing State Journal reports East Lansing police on Monday identified the student as 23-year-old Ki Wook Kim of Troy.

Police previously said the student was hit about 5:45 a.m. Friday and investigators believe that he was walking in a roadway in East Lansing at time. Department spokesman Lt. Chad Connelly didn't release additional details about the crash on Monday morning.

