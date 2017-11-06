BREAKING: Clare County couple killed in Texas church massacre

A couple from Mid-Michigan were among 26 people killed Sunday when a gunman armed with a rifle burst into the sanctuary of a church in Texas and began firing.

Robert Corrigan and his wife, Shani, of Harrison were among the people killed in the massacre, according to the Clare County Director of Veterans' Services.

"I was recently notified that Harrison has lost two of their own in the horrible tragedy that occurred yesterday in Texas. Robert and Shani Corrigan, were both HHS graduates. Robert held the track record for years," Renee Haley said in a statement.

The family has requested the community come together Monday for a candle light vigil at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Freedom Park in Harrison.

Robert Corrigan was an Air Force retiree and the couple have two boys currently on active duty.

"Please pass the word and whether or not you knew them, let's show this family that they will not be forgotten," Haley said.

Haley said funeral services will be announced later in the week.

Those who knew and loved the couple have taken to social media to share their memories.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.