Toys "R" Us will be open for 30 hours on Black Friday

Toys “R" Us will be open for 30 hours on Black Friday

MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

Toys “R” Us will be staying open for 30 straight hours on the season’s busiest shopping day.

Stores will open on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. and close on Friday, Nov. 24 at 11 p.m.

Toys “R” Us said shoppers can expect big discounts on the year’s hottest toys.

In 2016, the National Retail Federation found that nearly 100 million people shopped at physical stores during the Thanksgiving weekend.

Babies “R” Us stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will open on Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 a.m.

