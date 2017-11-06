Kate Upton shares pic after marrying Justin Verlander

It’s official, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are husband and wife, and now Kate has shared the first picture of their magical wedding day.

She posted a picture of the two walking down the aisle following their weekend wedding, saying “I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!”

She also thanked the couple’s friends and family for making the weekend so “fun and magical”

