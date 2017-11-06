Kate Upton shares pic after marrying Justin Verlander - WNEM TV 5

Kate Upton shares pic after marrying Justin Verlander

Posted: Updated:
Source: Associated Press, Nov. 1, 2017 Source: Associated Press, Nov. 1, 2017

It’s official, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are husband and wife, and now Kate has shared the first picture of their magical wedding day.

She posted a picture of the two walking down the aisle following their weekend wedding, saying “I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!”

She also thanked the couple’s friends and family for making the weekend so “fun and magical”

>>Mobile users click here to see post<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.