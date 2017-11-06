Snyder OKs bill to expand scholarship program to Flint

High school graduates in Flint and four other Michigan communities could benefit from the state's "promise" scholarship program under legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The Promise Zone law allows communities that secure enough private funding to use some state tax revenue to pay students' college tuition. The program is currently limited to 10 high-poverty areas.

The bill Snyder signed Monday in Flint -- which is recovering from a water crisis -- authorizes 15 zones.

Some $2 million in private donations have been announced for a "Flint Promise" initiative. Community leaders plan to make Flint graduates eligible for scholarships starting in fall 2018.

It is up to the Michigan Department of Treasury to certify a Promise Zone once certain qualifying conditions are met.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D–Flint) issued the following statement after Governor Rick Snyder signed his bill to make Flint a Promise Zone:

The Flint Promise is more than a scholarship program – it’s a reflection of our values. So many in the community have come together to prove that there is no better investment than in the education of young people. These students – Flint’s next generation of leaders – are now going to be empowered with the knowledge and experience to handle whatever the future holds. This day has been nine years in the making. To know that these young people will now receive a tuition-free college education should feel rewarding and exciting to all of us.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation)/Associated Press. All rights reserved.