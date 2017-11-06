Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drunken crash

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for crashing into a Hampton Township trustee while intoxicated.

Steve M. Wilson II was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, which caused the serious injury of Tom Foret.

Wilson pleaded guilty to his charges in September.

On Aug. 5, Wilson was driving a 1998 Pontiac minivan when he crashed into Foret who was driving a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Foret was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He sustained a broken pelvis with multiple fractures in his right ankle, sternum and ribs

