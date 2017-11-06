Do you know these people? Credit cards, cash taken in home invasion

The Flushing Police Department is asking for help identifying two people in connection with a home invasion and stealing from vehicles.

Late on Oct. 26 or early on Oct. 27, a house was broken into, as well as several vehicles, on the east side of the city.

Credit cards, cash, and other personal items were taken, with the credit cards being used at several locations.

Police have surveillance photos of the people, and the vehicle they were driving.

If you have any information, call Detective Scott Matzke at (810) 659-3119.

