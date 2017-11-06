Injured veteran to receive benefits after fighting VA, Army

After years of fighting the Veterans Affairs, a Mid-Michigan veteran will finally get the help he deserves.

The VA cut off Sgt. First Class Cameron Corder's family's insurance and retirement compensation in 2015.

Noe he is getting the money he is owed from the Army for being injured.

"I had a fruitful career, but once that career ended by me being injured, I saw how quickly the Department of Defense turned their back on me," Corder said in 2015.

After fighting the Army and the VA for two years over compensation he felt he was owed, he is happy to report there has been a change in the case.

"It's finally going to be granted, at least we think it is. The records have been changed to show that the cause of injury has been identified and we've been granted relief," Corder said.

Corder said finally getting the money means so much to his family.

"It's going to give us the opportunity to dig ourselves out of debt and provide a better life for my family," Corder said.

Bethany Corder said getting the money is helpful, but it's more than that.

"The money is very welcome, but I think for me personally, what's more important is finally getting that validation from the Army that they said, 'yes we made a mistake and we are correcting this issue,'" she said.

The Corder family remains cautiously optimistic about getting the money they feel they deserve. For now they are happy with how far they have come in the last few years.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.