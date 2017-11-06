Daddy boot camp gets soon to be fathers ready

Some local classes are whipping expecting fathers into shape by preparing them for all the wonders of fatherhood.

Isabella Herrera is a happy 3-month-old baby girl. That's in part because her dad was so prepared for her arrival.

“She’s kind of her own person I guess,” said Ismael Herrera, the father.

Herrera took a few birthing classes with his wife before hearing about a special one made just for the guys.

McLaren Bay region hosts a free Daddy Bootcamp for expecting fathers.

The three hour class goes over diaper changes, swaddling, feedings and so much more.

Becky Morgan, a childbirth educator, has taught the boot camp for more than 13 years. She has seen the benefits firsthand.

“I think they can enjoy it more because there’s a little less stress because they feel more prepared,” Morgan said.

And Herrera couldn’t agree more.

“It was less nerve-racking after all that information,” Herrera said.

Once dads like Herrera complete Daddy Bootcamp they get to come back and teach the new class all the lessons they’ve learned.

Herrera brings Isabella to classes so future dads can get a little extra practice.

“I really enjoyed the class,” Herrera said. “I thought it was really informational seeing the newborns there and being able to interact with them was really nice for me so I wanted to be there for some of the expecting dads.”

Morgan said an all-male boot camp is a special learning experience.

“You know when they’re in a circle of men it just kind of brings out that side and they find out they have the same concerns and how we really need to address them specifically,” Morgan said.

Herrera said he’s grateful for all he’s learned from Daddy Bootcamp, but Isabella has by far been his greatest gift.

The next boot camp is Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the McLaren’s event page.

