Sign in front of home sparks complaints of racism

A sign placed in front of a local home is sparking outrage among neighbors, claiming the sign’s message is racist.

That sign in the yard of the Genesee Township home reads “next person on my property will be leaving on a stretcher your kind is not welcome.”

It’s the last statement that neighbors are taking an issue with

“I have younger siblings, so it’s an issue,” said Chuck Stanley, a neighbor.

Is this sign racist?

Stanley thinks it is. He said his neighbor recently put it up, shining it directly at his house.

“It’s wrong man we have little kids and they feel targeted,” Stanley said.

Brittany Fletcher lives just a couple of doors down and she’s also upset about the sign.

She believes it was directed at multiple homes where people of color live.

“It was a sign directed to the dead-end portion of the neighborhood,” Fletcher said. It said anyone that came into out property, you will be leaving on a stretcher and your kind is not welcome here.”

The sign has been taken down, but it doesn’t appear to be completely gone.

TV5 reached out to the neighbor that is accused of putting the sign up. He wasn’t available to go on camera but said the people on his street are taking it all wrong.

He said he put the sign up after a couple recent break-ins, this was his way of protecting himself.

But Fletcher said now, she feels like she has to protect her family.

“I don’t want to live in a neighborhood like that,” Fletcher said. “Because my kids are small enough that they are starting to grasp life and I don’t raise my children like that.”

Fletcher said she called the police, but they never showed up.

TV5 reached out to the Genesee Township Police Department to find out why.

They said they didn’t show up because there’s nothing they could do about it. It’s freedom of speech.

Stanley is worried about rising racial tensions and things escalating out of control in his neighborhood.

“I know it’s okay to put whatever in your yard,” Stanley said. “But when it comes to something like that, something should be out of the picture.”

