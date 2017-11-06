Little Miss Flint given 4-year $25K scholarship

Little Miss Flint is keeping busy.

Mari Copeny headed to Mount Pleasant on Monday to take a tour of Central Michigan University. When she got there, the university had a big surprise for her.

CMU President George E. Ross presented her with a four-year $25,000 scholarship.

Ross noted the impact she made and continues to make in the city of Flint.

Copeny made headlines in early 2016 when she wrote a letter to President Barack Obama, convincing him to visit Flint in the midst of water crisis. Obama came to visit the Vehicle City in May 2016.

