A cold start set to get colder

Cold. It's going to be the word of the week as we embark on another stretch of colder-than-average conditions. The weather itself is looking quite tranquil, but we're all going to become better friends with our winter coats in the coming days.

Tonight

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, how nice was it to get the sunshine back on Monday? It has been a scarce commodity over the past week-and-a-half, but proved to be a welcome change to start the work week.

A region of high pressure over the northern Plains is already beginning to spread its influence into the Great Lakes, but it is also dragging an initial wave of clouds along with it. That will translate into increasing clouds tonight, but little else. Overnight lows will still manage to take a cold turn into the low 30s for most of us, with middle and upper 20s possible in some of our rural areas. Little to no wind will at least mean nothing major in the way of a wind chill.

Tuesday

We'll wake up to quite a bit of cloud cover on Tuesday, but don't let that fool you. You will want your sunglasses as the day goes on. As high pressure becomes more centered over the Great Lakes, drier air settle in with it. That will lead to a decreasing trend in our clouds throughout the day, but not much in the way of a temperature jump, unfortunately. Expect highs in the low to mid 40s, but still little in the way of wind.

It's Tuesday night where the cold really starts to set in, and it's only the beginning. Mostly clear skies, check. Minimal wind, check. Dry air, check. Conditions will be just bout ideal for sharp, rapid cooling, and it will show. Expect lows on Tuesday night to plummet all the way to the low and middle 20s, more typical of what we should be seeing in mid-December. (It's a good thing we won't have a fresh coating of snow on the ground, or those numbers would likely be even lower!)

Wednesday & Beyond

Tuesday night not cold enough for you? Wait until we move into the second half of the week! We'll be treated to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, so that should at least take some of the edge off. Still, highs are pegged for only the low 40s.

A sharp trough of low pressure will dive southward across the Great Lakes on Thursday, and it's going to be packing our first big shot of Arctic air this season. As the disturbance pivots through the region, it will likely kick up a resurgence of rain and snow showers. These will mostly be confined to the lake shore areas to our north and west, but a few isolated rain or snow showers could stray our way. Thursday's highs will barely make it into the low 40s, with lows taking a big tumble into the low 20!

From there, all bets are off. We're looking at downright frigid weather by early-November standards for the end of the week. Dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds will prevail on Friday and Saturday. Prepare to throw on an extra layer under the winter coat you'll already be sporting. Highs both days will be limited to the middle and upper 30s!

Will this frigid blast continue beyond Saturday?