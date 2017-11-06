Arctic invasion looms

Only Tuesday, and we've already seen more sun this week than we did all of last week. More is coming, but there is going to be a frigid price to pay by the end of the week.

Overnight

Clear and cold. That's about the sum of it overnight. High pressure over the northern Plains has become better organized, and will continue to spread its influence eastward across the Great Lakes.

With no clouds, we're without any natural insulation. Temperatures will take a nose dive into the low and middle 20s around the region tonight, with some isolated readings in the teens possible. Be prepared to scrape some frost off of your windshield in the morning!

>> Temperatures across Mid-Michigan <<

Wednesday

Tuesday night not cold enough for you? Wait until we move into the second half of the week! We'll be treated to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, so that should at least take some of the edge off. Still, highs are pegged for only the low 40s.

Thursday & Beyond

The first Arctic invasion of the season begins to take shape on Thursday. A cold front will begin to dive southward through the state, powered by a deepening trough in the jet stream. In addition to our coldest air of the season so far, the system will be making for some wintry scenes.

As the disturbance pivots through the region, it will likely kick up a resurgence of rain and snow showers. Showers will be of the mixed variety through early afternoon, but will change to plain snow showers as temperatures begin to drop during on Thursday afternoon. Highs will make it into the low 40s at best ahead of the cold front.

For most of us, Thursday's snow showers will amount to little more than a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces. The heavier showers may also lead to some slick roads, so extra caution will be warranted on the roads. Folks in Roscommon County on the other hand, could see a measurable accumulation around an inch.

From there, all bets are off. We're looking at downright frigid weather by early-November standards for the end of the week. Dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds will prevail on Friday and Saturday, but prepare to throw on an extra layer under the winter coat you'll already be sporting.

Temperatures will start the day on Friday in the middle to upper teens, and despite the returning sunshine, will only manage the upper 20s for highs. We'll fare slightly better on Veterans Day, bouncing back to the upper 30s.

Will this frigid blast continue beyond Saturday? Find out in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!