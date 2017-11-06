Some churches increase security in wake of recent shootings

More than two dozen people were killed in a church shooting in Texas on Sunday.

Now churches are increasing security to keep their parishioners safe.

"You have to stay one step ahead of the evil that's out there," said Jim Clunie, with Hopevale Church. "If it's random, I really don't know how you can stop that."

More and more places of worship are taking measures into their own hands.

"You can call it mental illness. You can call it whatever you want. It's evil in the world. We know it's there. And you have to do whatever you can do to protect yourself," Clunie said.

Hopevale Church has installed cameras, they have access codes on the doors and they have security teams.

"People are thinking about these types of responses and how they're gonna prepare and how they're going to put everything together," said Henry Reyna, with Secure Solutions LLC.

Hopevale is just one of many churches Reyna has helped. He trains employees on what to do if there is danger. He said he has been getting a lot more calls from churches lately, wondering how to stay safe.

Reyna said the most important thing for anyone is to just stay aware of your surroundings.

"So you can get ahead of the violence and not just be reactive to the violence," Reyna said.

Reyna is hosting a training event called "Surviving an Active Shooter" on Nov. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the DoubleTree hotel in Bay City. It costs $10 per person and the proceeds go to the 100 Club of Bay County.

