Michigan dog with rare condition eats every meal in special high chair

A sign placed in front of a local home is sparking outrage among neighbors, claiming the sign’s message is racist.More >
Two suspects wanted for questioning in a theft at a local sporting goods store have been identified after one of them recognized himself in photos.More >
A couple from Mid-Michigan were among 26 people killed Sunday when a gunman armed with a rifle burst into the sanctuary of a church in Texas and began firing.More >
It’s official, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are husband and wife, and now Kate has shared the first picture of their magical wedding day.More >
The Flushing Police Department is asking for help identifying two people in connection with a home invasion and stealing from vehicles.More >
Italian authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of death of 26 teenage girls whose bodies were recovered in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday.More >
A Facebook post of a black-and-white photo inside a Michigan restaurant is prompting some outrage over social media.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
Cindy Rounds died in 2010 at age 53 without ever realizing her dream of traveling. So, her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour by placing her mother's ashes and personal story in a bottle and sending it out to sea.More >
An irate homeowner who armed himself with a handgun and chased down a group of teenagers after they rolled his house is behind bars for aggravated assault.More >
