Voters head to the polls in Mid-Michigan

Voters head to the polls Tuesday for a number of key contests in Mid-Michigan.

One key contest is the mayoral recall election in the city of Flint as 17 challengers attempt to take Karen Weaver's job.

The recall was started by Arthur Woodson, who is also one of the people running in the election.

The recall is a response to Weaver's failed attempt at hiring Rizzo Services to haul away Flint's trash. The company has been connected to a federal corruption case in the Detroit area.

There's also a key race for mayor in the city of Fenton as Sue Osborn seeks re-election after serving as mayor for the past 20 years.

A number of school districts also have millage proposals on the ballots.

Both the Hemlock and the Bridgeport-Spaulding districts are seeking approval of sinking funds construction and repairs.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

