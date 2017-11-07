Voters head to the polls in Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Voters head to the polls in Mid-Michigan

Posted: Updated:
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Voters head to the polls Tuesday for a number of key contests in Mid-Michigan. 

One key contest is the mayoral recall election in the city of Flint as 17 challengers attempt to take Karen Weaver's job. 

The recall was started by Arthur Woodson, who is also one of the people running in the election. 

The recall is a response to Weaver's failed attempt at hiring Rizzo Services to haul away Flint's trash. The company has been connected to a federal corruption case in the Detroit area. 

There's also a key race for mayor in the city of Fenton as Sue Osborn seeks re-election after serving as mayor for the past 20 years. 

A number of school districts also have millage proposals on the ballots. 

Both the Hemlock and the Bridgeport-Spaulding districts are seeking approval of sinking funds construction and repairs. 

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.