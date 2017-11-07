Cool but pleasant Tuesday

After a dreary weekend, boy was it nice to see the sun yesterday in Mid-Michigan. Temperatures, although cooler than the weekend, weren't too bad either.

While temperatures today aren't too bad, we will be getting progressively cooler by the end of the workweek, with some of the coldest air of the season moving into the region.

Today & Tonight

Although skies were mostly cloudy during the overnight, we are seeing that cloud cover diminish over many areas as the sun starts to come up and overall we expect another day with plenty of sun in Mid-Michigan. Temperatures are on the cold side already this morning, and will fall into the 20s and low 30s for lows before we start warming up again.

With more sun expected today, we should manage to see highs in the lower and middle 40s again this afternoon, and winds out of the northwest should stay on the lighter side. This should keep the wind chills from getting too dramatic later on today.

Any cloud cover this afternoon should fade as the evening goes on, with clear skies expected through the overnight period. With clear skies, cooler temperatures from today, and light winds, we should fall right off tonight. Many locations will be starting the day tomorrow in the middle and upper 20s.

