Sunny skies greet our eyes tomorrow

We did see plenty of sunshine today, but a few clouds entered the picture during the afternoon. Don't expect that to be an issue tomorrow as we will see very little cloud cover, if any at all. While our temperatures were pretty close to where we were yesterday, you can bet that they will be dropping like a rock by the end of the week.

Tonight

Any remaining cloud cover this evening will quickly move out overnight and that will allow the bottom to fall out. Temperatures will nosedive into the mid 20s across most of Mid-Michigan. Winds will be light and variable which at least means there won't be any brutal wind chills. However, temperatures our lows should be about 10 degrees warmer this time of year than we'll be witnessing tonight. Check out our Current Temperatures Map to see how cool it is in your area.

Wednesday

High pressure stays in control over Mid-Michigan as it dives south tomorrow. This will keep our skies sunny throughout the day. Highs will be lucky to reach the low 40s as we continue to see a cold punch of air from the north. Winds won't be any help warming us up out of the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

A cold front to our north will drop into Mid-Michigan and say hello on Thursday. This will bring us scattered showers and few wet snowflakes by the afternoon. Temperatures will really struggle to make it to 40 for our highs which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

