Center accepting applications for Christmas food baskets

If you or someone you know could use a little help celebrating this holiday season you’re in luck.

The First Ward Community Center will be accepting applications for Christmas food baskets.

It's a three-day event, starting Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon

Sign-ups will take place at the center located on North 12th Street in Saginaw.

>>Click here for more information<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.