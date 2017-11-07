Center accepting applications for Christmas food baskets - WNEM TV 5

Center accepting applications for Christmas food baskets

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

If you or someone you know could use a little help celebrating this holiday season you’re in luck.

The First Ward Community Center will be accepting applications for Christmas food baskets.

It's a three-day event, starting Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon

Sign-ups will take place at the center located on North 12th Street in Saginaw. 

