Man charged after 15-year-old shot outside Michigan school

LANSING, MI (AP) -

A 21-year-man faces charges including careless discharge of a weapon in a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old girl outside a Michigan school.

Police say the girl was in a SUV with her parents and Kahlil Jamal Withers-Fleming about 4:30 p.m. Friday when a shot was fired inside the vehicle, which was parked in a lot at Pattengill Academy in Lansing.

Withers-Fleming was arraigned Monday on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon and a misdemeanor of careless discharge of a weapon causing injury. Court records don't list a lawyer for him.

Police haven't said how the shooting happened, but the charges suggest it was accidental.

The girl isn't a student at Pattengill, a school for fourth- through sixth-graders. Officials say 80 to 90 students were inside at the time.

