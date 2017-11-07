No students hurt in school bus accident - WNEM TV 5

No students hurt in school bus accident

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

No students were hurt after a Bay City Public School bus and car collided.

It happened at 8:47 a.m. on Euclid Avenue between Jane and Jenny Streets.

No other details are available at this time, but Bay County Central Dispatch reports that southbound Euclid has now re-opened after being closed between Jane and Jenny.

