Deputies: Alcohol, cell phone use factors in crash

Investigators believe alcohol and cell phone use were factors in a crash that sent one man to the hospital.

On Nov. 6, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on Brinton Road, north of Herrick Road in Coldwater Township.

Deputies said that when they arrived, they found 34-year-old John Plank, from Weidman, outside a crashed Grand Prix.

The driver, Tyler Miller, 26, from Lake, was still trapped in the vehicle and had to be rescued with the Jaws of Life.

Officials believe that at around 9:56 p.m., Miller’s vehicle left the road after coming around a curve, continued on the shoulder for several hundred feet and then went into a yard, hit a culvert, and landed in a home’s driveway.

Miller was airlifted to Covenant Hospital for head and facial injuries.

His current condition is unclear.

