Do you know him? Man grabs cash from register, takes off

Police are asking for your help tracking down a guy they say grabbed money from a cash register and took off.

It happened on Nov. 5 at around 2:00 p.m. at Baker’s Market, 4006 N. Irish Road, in Genesee County’s Richfield Township.

Investigators said the man brought an item up to the counter to buy, and when the cashier opened the till, he reached over, grabbed some cash, and took off.

He is around 6’, 180 pounds with blondish-brown hair. He was driving an older dull red or orange van.

The man also has tattoo “sleeves” on both arms and was wearing a black shirt with a skull on it, and black pants.

If you have any information on the man, call Lt. Melissa Galloway at (810) 653-3565.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.