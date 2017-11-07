Shipt, more than just food this holiday season - WNEM TV 5

Shipt, more than just food this holiday season

Source: Meijer Source: Meijer
Source: Meijer Source: Meijer
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

It’s not just fruits and veggies Shipt can deliver to your door this holiday season.

Meijer has announced its home delivery service will now be available to bring toys, electronics, decorations and thousands of other items from the store, to your door.

The chain reports that more than 70,000 grocery and general merchandise will soon be available.

Shipt is a membership-based delivery service with either annual or monthly options. For $99 a year, Shipt members receive unlimited free grocery deliveries on all orders over $35.

>>Click here to see if Shipt will deliver to your home<<

