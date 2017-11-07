Saginaw County woman claims $5 million Mega Millions prize

A Saginaw County woman is a multi-millionaire after winning a $5 million Mega Millions prize.

Gladys Salzwedel, of Oakley, matched the five white balls drawn – 17-27-41-51-52 – in the Oct. 27 Mega Millions drawing.

Usually, that’s good for $1 million, but thanks to her Megaplier purchase, it bumped it up five times that amount.

Salzwedel bought her winning ticket at the Admiral gas station, located at 12800 Brady Road in Chesaning.

“I play Mega Millions and Powerball at the Admiral station religiously,” said the 68-year-old Salzwedel. “I checked my Powerball ticket the Monday after the drawings, but I was in a rush so I stuffed the Mega Millions ticket back in my purse.

“Later in the week, I saw a story on the news that there was a big winner sold at the Admiral, and it hit me that I hadn’t checked my ticket. I called for my husband to get the ticket out of my purse and look it over. When he came into the living room where I was, he said: ‘You’d better sit down.’ When he told me I’d won, I started bawling.”

Salzwedel works as a home-health nurse, and with her winnings she plans to retire, pay off all her bills, share with her family and church and take a trip down south.

“It’s such a blessing to win and be able to retire without having to worry about robbing Peter to pay Paul. God is so good,” Salzwedel said.

