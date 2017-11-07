Two women found dead in Lapeer apartment

Two women were found dead in an apartment, now investigators are trying to figure out how they died.

Lapeer City Police were called to an apartment in the 100 block of West Nepessing Street on Nov. 5 for reports of two women that were unresponsive and cold to the touch.

Officers found a 59-year-old and 43-year-old woman, both dead.

Both women are from the Lapeer area, but their names have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

