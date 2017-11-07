Filing: Trash hauler to forfeit $4M in Macomb bribery case

The former head of a trash-hauling company in suburban Detroit has agreed to forfeit more than $4 million seized by federal investigators as part of a deal in which he's expected to plead guilty to charges of bribery and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Forty-seven-year-old Chuck Rizzo of Bloomfield Township is expected to enter the plea Thursday in an in an ongoing public corruption scandal in Macomb County that has led to criminal charges against at least 16 people, including some public officials. A federal court filing Tuesday lays out the money Rizzo will forfeit.

Rizzo was chief executive of Rizzo Environmental Services. He's accused of paying bribes to get work in Clinton, Macomb and Chesterfield townships of Macomb County.

A message seeking comment was left for Rizzo's attorney.

