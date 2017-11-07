Family seeks help with costs after 5-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor

A devastated parent was grief-stricken with the news his little boy is sick and will never get better.

The 5-year-old, Ian, was recently diagnosed with a tumor on his brain stem and the mass can't be removed.

Ian's family is asking the community for help making him as comfortable as possible.

"They're telling us he only has 18 months. We want the best for him," said Steve Pomeroy, Ian's dad.

Ian is waging the fight of his life and it's not going well.

"They said he had a tumor on his brain," Pomeroy said.

The Caro boy was just like any kid playing at school when he fell off the monkey bars and it changed everything for him and his family.

"One of the ladies that had known Ian, had seen him earlier and seen him as he was coming off the playground and seen that he wasn't at all of his wits," Pomeroy said.

His parents knew something wasn't right either so they took Ian in to be checked out.

"They did an MRI and CAT scan and we had to wait for the biopsy to come back. And it was diagnosed as DIPG, a tumor which is unoperable," Pomeroy said.

Doctors told the Pomeroys Ian had 18 months to live. Though the cost is high, they are making weekly trips to Ann Arbor to get Ian the medical care he needs. However, the constant care means his mom is unable to work.

"Would I rather spend my time with him than work? Yes. But I still have other kids to take care of," Pomeroy said.

The family needs help with donations to help cover the travel costs to and from Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor.

"Honestly, it's in God's hands. It would have to be a miracle for him to survive," Pomeroy said.

There is a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Nov. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Caro Knights of Columbus Hall. There will also be a bake sale and a silent auction to raise money for the family.

