MDOT adds new snow plow truck to Saginaw area

Crews with the Michigan Department of Transportation are getting ready for winter.

In Michigan, residents can expect lots of snow and dangerous driving conditions.

MDOT is prepared to keep residents safe, but before their snow plows hit the road - each one has to pass a test.

"We already have all of our salt in the sheds ready to go. This is just making sure our equipment is ready because you know, things are getting colder. We just want to make sure everything is ready when that first snow storm hits," said Gregg Brunner, associate engineer for MDOT.

Brunner said they also added an extra tow plow to the fleet, bringing the total to four plows working to clear I-75.

"They allow us to plow two lanes of snow with a single truck so it makes us more efficient to get the roads clear a little bit faster," Brunner said.

Brunner said because the plows take up two lanes and often work in the dark, they had to come up with additional safety measures.

This year they added new lights to the outside of the trucks and their plows.

"So we actually have amber lights and green lights so it makes them more visible to the human eye out there. And just by seeing that green light it allows people to know that it's a snow plow ahead, now a tow truck or some other kind of response vehicle," Brunner said.

Even with the additional safety measures, Brunner has a few tips for drivers to remember.

"Give yourself a little bit of extra time and when you see our snow plow drivers out on the road, just remember to give them room to groom," Brunner said.

The new plow truck added brings the total to 25 trucks in the Saginaw County area.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.