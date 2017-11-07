Flint students to receive funding for college

Students in Mid-Michigan's largest city will soon be able to receive funding for their college education after a new law made the city the latest promise zone in Michigan.

Gov. Rick Snyder signed the bill at Kettering University on Monday establishing Flint as a promise zone.

"It is awesome," said Shauntay Fulkerson, mother.

Fulkerson works at Greater Heights Academy in Flint and has three kids in school.

"Our daughter wants to be a teacher. So any money that could help with funding for that is greatly needed, not just for mine, but for all the kids," Fulkerson said.

The promise zone is a scholarship program which helps pay for students education after high school.

"It will give the kids the opportunity for college for one, for kids that can't afford it. And as well for the ones that are discouraged," Fulkerson said.

Kelly Fields, principal at Flint Northwestern Academy, said her students are already buzzing with excitement.

"I've talked to a lot of kids. I think there was a lot of relief. The kids are like 'oh my gosh Ms. Fields, that's dope!' Ya know, to get college paid for," Fields said.

To make this all possible, the new scholarship program first had to raise enough private funding to get the ball rolling. More than $2 million has been raised so far.

The promise zone then uses the states tax revenue to help pay for college tuition.

On Monday, Snyder gave the go-ahead to expand the promise zone program to Flint. So far 15 school districts in Michigan can qualify for the program.

Fields thinks this is going to help her students.

"When kids are faced with a certain expectation and they are high and we believe in them, they make every effort to make sure they can meet that," Fields said.

While some details of the scholarship program are still being ironed out, students could start getting tuition help by as early as next year.

Fulkerson said she already sees students and her children trying harder to get better grades.

"This is great for all the kids," Fulkerson said.

