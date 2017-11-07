Weaver survives recall election, will finish term

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver survived the recall election Tuesday night.

She was one of the 18 candidates running for mayor in the Nov. 7 election.

Weaver received almost 53 percent of the vote and will finish her term as mayor. She will serve for two more years.

"The city got the biggest win because it's time for us to move forward. It's time for us to be able to work together and make sure we're doing what we were elected to do. So I'm excited. I'm happy and one of the things I've always said is I was going to stay prayed up and focused. I got here because of God and the people and it's time for us to keep working," Weaver said.

Her nearest challenger was longtime City Councilman Scott Kincaid with about 32 percent of the vote. Kincaid congratulated Weaver on her victory.

"I will do everything I can to help move this city forward. It's very important to me. I want to thank all the volunteers that have worked and helped in this campaign. I will never forget you. And I'd also like to thank my family for all their help," Kincaid said to his supporters.

Kincaid said he has no plans to get back in public office.

