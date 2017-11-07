Salvation Army sends out SOS for toy donations

A well-known charity is sending out an SOS.

A Salvation Army chapter is scrambling for donations of toys, food and money.

Stacie Smith is the social services director for the Salvation Army in Gratiot County. She is the person who makes sure no child goes without a Christmas.

"It's just something that helps every child to be able to wake up Christmas morning and have something under the tree," Smith said.

This year she said they are in trouble.

The Salvation Army usually provides food boxes and buys gifts for about 270 local families. Even then, not all needs are met, but this holiday season they are expecting more than double the numbers.

"Makes me nervous because we usually have angels that don't get bought for and so when you're adding 400 to 600 more kids, I'm really nervous that those kids might not get bought for," Smith said.

Those hundreds of additional kids are the ones who used to be served by Toys for Tots of Gratiot County, but they have since closed their doors. Which leaves the Salvation Army to take on four counties alone.

"Each tag represents a child and those go on different angel trees throughout the county and then people can buy toys for each angel," Smith said.

You can donate foot items or opt into the Adopt a Family program where you purchase gifts for the entire family.

Smith said every child deserves a Christmas.

"It just helps their self confidence. You know, knowing that they're loved and they're cared about," Smith said.

