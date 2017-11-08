Oakley police force officially off the clock

There won't be any more police officers in a small Mid-Michigan town.

Last month, Oakley village trustees voted unanimously to not renew the contracts for its six person police force.

The decision followed a series of controversies in the department.

It was criticized for its large reserve officer program that included wealthy individuals and celebrities across the state.

Federal agents also recently raided Chief Robert Reznick's home, seizing guns, money, and other items.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.