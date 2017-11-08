1-year-old not hurt after car smashes into bedroom

A car sped into a Michigan family's home Sunday morning where a one-year-old was sleeping.

"It was like an explosion,” said Elizabeth Crouse, the boy’s mother. "I picked him up and he had glass in his hair and dirt and all kinds of -- but I brushed him off and felt him all over and he was fine. He was just fine."

Investigators said the car left the roadway before plowing into the side of a house at West Sidney and Fitzner Roads, north of Greenville in Montcalm County's Sidney Township.

Inside the bedroom were mom, dad and baby Gabriel.

The impact punched a hole in the pack-n-play where he was sleeping.

"I looked out the window and I saw him pull out and drive away,” Crouse said.

The family said the vehicle was a large, possibly light-colored vehicle, but the driver had no part in staying. He backed out of their property, stopped at a stop sign, then took a left and drove off into the darkness.

"Really shocked -- just shocked that he just drove away,” Crouse said.

There’s no word on who was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

"It's pointless to think about what could have happened because it didn't, you know? God was protecting us. But, it's really hard not to,” Crouse said.

Police are still investigating.

