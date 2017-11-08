Cold start, but otherwise pleasant Wednesday

We knew it was coming, but boy, that doesn't make it any easier to take! Skies cleared in Mid-Michigan yesterday evening and kept that trend going into the overnight, giving us a cold start to our Wednesday. While today may be cold to start, it should be quite pleasant later on this afternoon.

Today & Tonight

With those clear skies overhead this morning, we won't be seeing any wet weather for the morning commute, but temperatures might add a few extra minutes to the morning commute for those who park outside. We're currently in the 20s area wide, so you may need to scrape the windshield before heading out.

Winds are on the lighter side for most, but even with any light winds, it won't take much to lower those wind chills into the teens and low 20s.

Due to our cold start, we'll see high temperatures this afternoon stuck in the middle 40s once again this afternoon, but those 40s will come under full sunshine. Very little cloud cover, if any, is expected through the afternoon and evening hours before the sunset tonight at 5:18 PM.

Skies will gradually cloud up during the overnight period, which should keep temperatures from falling off as much tonight with most lows settling into the low 30s overnight. While our next system will be knocking on the door, we do expect to stay dry until later on Thursday morning.

Thursday

Thursday morning should get off to a dry start for the morning commutes, but that will be changing as the day goes on as a cold front drops in from the north. This cold front will be responsible for rain & snow showers on Thursday, but also some arctic air that will really be taking hold during the day on Friday.

With the cold front arriving later on in the morning, we will have a chance to warm up tomorrow, so we'll likely see precipitation start as rain in a few areas. However, as the front passes, temperatures will be falling fast and we'll likely see a changeover to snow during the afternoon and evening.

While snowfall amounts won't be huge, some snow squalls will be something we need to keep an eye out for tomorrow, especially with their arrival during the afternoon and evening commutes. This could lead to reduced visibility and as temperatures get colder, some slick conditions will also be possible.

Light accumulations will be possible in any areas that see persistent snow tomorrow, but accumulations should remain under an inch. If any areas reach higher than that it will likely be in areas of Roscommon County, closer to the lake-effect belts near Lake Michigan, where totals may reach 1 to 3 inches.

Snow will taper off into the overnight and early Friday morning as high pressure moves back into the area. Lows on Thursday night will be falling into the teens, with any wind possibly taking those conditions into the single numbers.

