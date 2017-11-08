Black Friday 2017: When will the stores open?

Stores are unveiling their plans for the most critical days of the holiday shopping season.

Here's a look at what major retailers have said about their hours for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. This list will be updated.

JCPenney

JCPenney will open at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Its stores will stay open until 10 p.m. the following day. Online sale prices will start four days ahead, on November 19.

Kmart

Kmart stores will open at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Some stores will close at midnight or 2 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 6 a.m.

Macy's

Macy's will open most of its full department stores at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The company is also highlighting deals that will only be available at certain hours.

PetSmart

PetSmart will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will open on Black Friday at 7 a.m. The pet retailer will stay open until 9 p.m., and doorbuster deals will run from open until noon.

Sears

Sears says most of its stores will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, though some will be closed for the holiday. All stores will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Target

Target's Black Friday event starts at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. New this year: Stores will close that night at midnight and reopen Friday at 6 a.m.

