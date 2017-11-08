Midland man killed in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Midland man.

It happened about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 on East Olson Road, just east of Rustic Drive in Homer Township.

Investigators said 38-year-old Robert Altman from Midland was driving his blue 2007 Dodge Caliber eastbound when the vehicle went off the road to the left and hit a mailbox and tree.

Altman was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center by ambulance. He later died from his injuries, police said.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Department said they are waiting for toxicology reports to help determine the cause of the crash.

