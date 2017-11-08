It's National Cappuccino Day!

Let in some steam, Wednesday is National Cappuccino Day!

Cappuccino is made with espresso, hot milk, and steamed-milk foam.

The Italian coffee drink got its name from an order of Catholic monks known as the Capuchins Friars.

The group wore brown robes, similar to the color of the drink.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.