More female hunters heading outdoors

More and more women are becoming an outdoors-woman.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that an increasing number of women in Michigan are heading out to hunt, fish, backpack, kayak, and other outdoor recreational activities.

Since 1991 when the first “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” program was developed, it’s expanded across the country and into Canada.

The push has created workshops geared specifically towards women, including all-female shooting classes.

