Police: Shooting of girl outside Michigan school accidental - WNEM TV 5

Police: Shooting of girl outside Michigan school accidental

Posted: Updated:
Source: CBS Source: CBS
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Police say a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old girl outside a Michigan school last week was accidental.

Police say the girl was in a SUV with her parents and 21-year-old Kahlil Jamal Withers-Fleming on Friday when a shot was fired inside the vehicle, which was parked at Pattengill Academy in Lansing.

State police Detective Sgt. Troy Johnston told a magistrate this week that Withers-Fleming was in the back seat and reached for a handgun that slid beneath a seat when it fired, wounding the girl in the face.

The girl is recovering after being released from a hospital.

Withers-Fleming was arraigned Monday on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon and a misdemeanor of careless discharge of a weapon causing injury. Court records don't list a lawyer for him.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.