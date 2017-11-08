Police: Shooting of girl outside Michigan school accidental

Police say a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old girl outside a Michigan school last week was accidental.

Police say the girl was in a SUV with her parents and 21-year-old Kahlil Jamal Withers-Fleming on Friday when a shot was fired inside the vehicle, which was parked at Pattengill Academy in Lansing.

State police Detective Sgt. Troy Johnston told a magistrate this week that Withers-Fleming was in the back seat and reached for a handgun that slid beneath a seat when it fired, wounding the girl in the face.

The girl is recovering after being released from a hospital.

Withers-Fleming was arraigned Monday on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon and a misdemeanor of careless discharge of a weapon causing injury. Court records don't list a lawyer for him.

