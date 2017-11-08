Police execute search warrants in deadly rock-throwing case

Authorities have served several search warrants in their investigation into a deadly rock-throwing incident that claimed the life of a Mid-Michigan man.

Kenneth White, 32, was killed just north of Flint on Oct. 18 while riding in a car that was hit by a rock thrown from a highway overpass. Police said five teens tossed a series of rocks from the overpass and then went to eat at a McDonald's.

The five have been charged with second-degree murder, all accused of playing roles in throwing the deadly rock. Kyle Anger, 18, Alexzander Miller, 15, Mark Sekelsky, 16, Mikadyn Payne, 16, and Trevor Gray, 15, were arraigned and pleaded not guilty.

According to Genesee County Undersheriff Chris Swanson, investigators executed several warrants this week to seize and search cell phones, tablets, and other “media” owned or possessed by the five teens.

The items have been delivered to a Michigan State Police forensic lab in Lansing to be examined for potential evidence in the case, Swanson said.

Swanson admitted it could be months before they get a report back due to MSP’s current caseload.

