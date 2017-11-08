Key court hearing put on hold for state official in Flint water scandal

A key court hearing has been put on hold in the case against one of the state’s top health officials charged in connection with the Flint water crisis.

Dr. Eden Wells, chief medical examiner for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, is charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to warn the public about a deadly legionnaires' outbreak.

The outbreak happened in 2014 and 2015, shortly after the beginning of the Flint water crisis. At least 12 people died during the outbreak.

Testimony was put on hold Wednesday after new documents were presented in the case which the prosecution had yet to review.

The hearing was suspended until Nov. 21.

If put on trial and convicted, Wells could serve up to five years in prison.

