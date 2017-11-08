WantedWednesday: Searching for Dylan Lindsey

He's wanted for failing to appear on a sexual assault charge, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down 22-year-old Dylan Austin Lindsey.

He is 5’10, weighs around 130 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4709.

