#WantedWednesday: Searching for Dylan Lindsey - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Searching for Dylan Lindsey

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Source: Midland Police Department Source: Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

He's wanted for failing to appear on a sexual assault charge, and he’s the subject of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Midland Police are asking for your help tracking down 22-year-old Dylan Austin Lindsey.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

He is 5’10, weighs around 130 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4709. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.