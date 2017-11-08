Breaking: Missing 2-year-old found in nearby field

TV5 crews at the scene confirm a missing 2-year-old boy has been found safe.

The boy went missing Wednesday afternoon in the area of 4252 E. Coldwater Road in Genesee Township.

Investigators said the boy was with his grandparents, and they thought he was in the garage. When they realized he had disappeared, they called for help.

He was found in a field nearby with his dog.

He had been out there for around 2 hours, but other than a couple of scratches, appears to be okay.

He is being checked out just in case.

