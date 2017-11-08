Deputies: Man accused of stealing from gas station - WNEM TV 5

Deputies: Man accused of stealing from gas station

Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man they say stole several items from Forward’s Shell Gas Station.

Investigators said it happened at the station on M-84 near I-75 on Oct. 16.

Deputies said the man came into the store with two women, and all three left in a red jeep.

If you have any information on any of the people in the photos, call Deputy Woody at (989) 895-4050.

