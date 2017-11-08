Breaking: 2 rescued from capsized sailboat in the Saginaw Bay

Two people have been rescued after their sailboat capsized in the Saginaw Bay.

It happened near Pinconning in Bay County.

According to the Pinconning Police, the Kawkawlin Fire/Rescue Department went out to the capsized boat and rescued the two people.

They were brought back to the shore where a waiting ambulance brought them to the hospital

Their conditions are unclear at this time.

