Breaking: 2 rescued from capsized sailboat in the Saginaw Bay - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: 2 rescued from capsized sailboat in the Saginaw Bay

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Two people have been rescued after their sailboat capsized in the Saginaw Bay.

It happened near Pinconning in Bay County.

According to the Pinconning Police, the Kawkawlin Fire/Rescue Department went out to the capsized boat and rescued the two people.

They were brought back to the shore where a waiting ambulance brought them to the hospital

Their conditions are unclear at this time.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.